Culture 24th Boryeong Mud Festival to Be Held Both Online, Offline

The 24th Boryeong Mud Festival will be held both online and offline this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Boryeong City announced on Thursday that it will hold eleven online events and seven offline events under the slogan “On and Off” for ten days starting from July 23.



Among the online events are a concert and cooking program using agricultural goods that are famous in Boryeong.



Some of the offline events that will be featured are a mud spray shower booth and mud pack care program.



As part of quarantine measures, Boryeong City will set up quarantine stations at the entrance of Daecheon Beach, which will host the offline events, and give out special stickers that signal when a person has a fever.