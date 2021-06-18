N. Korea's Ruling Party Holds Panel, Consultative Meetings on H2 Tasks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's ruling Workers' Party continued its plenary session for the second day on Thursday, where panel discussions and consultative meetings were held to finalize goals and plans for the second half of 2021.According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), the panels covered areas such as metal, railway transport, electricity, coal, construction, emergency quarantine and countering anti-socialism.The news agency said the meetings, led by members of the standing committee of the politburo, studied draft resolutions to be presented to the plenary meeting and confirmed draft measures and planned figures.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was seen in photos presiding over a panel discussion. Although it was not revealed what was discussed, attendance by Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon suggested that policy directions for the U.S. and South Korea could have been on the agenda.