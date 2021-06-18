Menu Content

Politics

Former Prime Minister Chung Declares Bid for President

Write: 2021-06-17 15:47:59Update: 2021-06-17 15:49:03

Former Prime Minister Chung Declares Bid for President

Photo : YONHAP News

​Former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has announced his decision to run for president. 

In a ceremony declaring his bid on Thursday, Chung vowed to become an “economy president” that would make South Korea a strong country that confronts all types of inequality. 

He said he would devote his entire life if he could heal those who are hurting and eradicate all disparities stemming from inequality and unfairness. 

Chung cited the economy as the cause of inequality and vowed to pursue an innovative economy and make South Korea a country with a per capita gross national income of 40-thousand U.S. dollars.

He also proposed freezing dividends for major shareholders of conglomerates and salaries of executives and workers for three years. 

Additionally, the former prime minister pledged to provide one million public rental units and 300-thousand apartment units via lot sales during his term.
