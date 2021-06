Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will hold bilateral and trilateral meetings next week when the new U.S. special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, visits Seoul.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Noh Kyu-duk, the ministry's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will meet with Kim on Monday to discuss ways to advance the settlement of complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the peninsula.Noh will also meet with Japan's nuclear envoy Takehiro Funakoshi on Monday for bilateral and trilateral meetings involving Kim.Kim will visit South Korea from Saturday to Wednesday for his first overseas trip after his appointment last month.