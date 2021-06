Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities are considering changing the age group set for the AstraZeneca vaccine, after a man contracted a rare blood clot condition as a side effect of the shot and died.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said in a briefing on Thursday that the agency is comprehensively assessing the situation and taking into account the circumstances and frequency of side effects, among other things.She was asked if the KDCA plans to raise the age of those allowed to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after the death of a man in his 30s on Wednesday due to the rare side effect.Jeong added that the KDCA will continue its review of vaccines in consideration of recent outbreaks and side effects.