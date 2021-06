Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential National Security Council(NSC) convened its standing committee on Thursday and shared the outcome of President Moon Jae-in’s participation in the recent Group of Seven(G7) summit in the U.K.Members of the committee pledged to adopt timely follow-up measures based on Moon’s efforts and achievements in regards to diplomacy, health, vaccine and economic cooperation.They also agreed to step up measures to swiftly overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity capability.The meeting was presided by presidential chief of staff You Young-min on behalf of Director of National Security Suh Hoon, who is accompanying President Moon during his weeklong trip to Europe.