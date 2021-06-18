S. Korea's 2021 IMD World Competitiveness Unchanged at 23rd Rank

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's global competitiveness remained unchanged at the 23rd place in an annual ranking released by the Swiss-based International Institute for Management Development(IMD) on Thursday.According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the latest annual IMD World Competitiveness Ranking assessed 64 countries based on four categories—economic performances, corporate efficiency, government efficiency and infrastructure.Korea placed 18th in economic performances, up by nine notches from last year, while its ranking in corporate efficiency inched up a notch to 27th.On the other hand, its rankings in government efficiency fell by six spots to 34th, while that of to its infrastructure slipped down a rung to 34th.Among the 29 countries with a population of more than 20-million, South Korea came in eighth, remaining unchanged after hitting its record high of last year, while it placed fourth among countries with more than a 50-million population and a per-capita income of 30-thousand U.S. dollars or more.Switzerland topped the comprehensive list, followed by Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore.