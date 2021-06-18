Pres. Office Emphasizes Need for Continuous Dialogue with Japan

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean presidential office says it will maintain discussions with Japan to improve Seoul-Tokyo relations and develop their ties in a forward-looking manner.A senior presidential official made the remark in a meeting with reporters in Barcelona on Thursday while accompanying President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Spain, emphasizing Seoul's willingness to engage its neighboring rival in dialogue.The official expressed regret over a lack of summit between Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the U.K. Moon and Suga held a brief encounter twice during the multilateral summit but did not hold official bilateral discussions.Meanwhile, regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping’s possible visit to South Korea, the Seoul official said the two countries are continuing to negotiate on the matter.