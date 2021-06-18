New USFK Commander to Take Office on July 2

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Forces Korea Commander(USFK) nominee Gen. Paul J. LaCamera will begin his term early next month.The USFK said on Thursday that LaCamera will take office on July 2. He will also concurrently serve as head of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces and as head of the UN Command.South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook is scheduled to attend LaCamera’s inaugural ceremony, along with Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, John Aquilino.During his confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee last month, the former U.S. Army Pacific commanding general noted the importance of joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. for concerted readiness.Outgoing USFK chief Robert Abrams is scheduled to return to his hometown North Carolina at the end of his term.