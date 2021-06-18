Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, Spain Agree to Extend Years of Mutual Visit by 1 Year

Write: 2021-06-18 09:19:44Update: 2021-06-18 11:31:43

South Korea and Spain have agreed to extend the 2020-2021 Korea-Spain Mutual Visit Years by another year. 

Culture Minister Hwang Hee and his Spanish counterpart María Reyes Maroto Illera signed a memorandum of understanding to that effect on Thursday in Spain. 

The two ministers held a roundtable meeting on the tourism industry, along with a separate meeting, and agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in tourism.

The meetings discussed strategies for tourism in the post-pandemic era and ways to promote tourism exchanges between the two nations.

Minister Hwang said the two nations will become strategic partners that will enhance their tourism competitiveness by combining South Korea's advanced ICT capabilities and Spain's travel and tourism competitiveness, which ranked at the top of the global index of the World Economic Forum in 2019.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >