Politics S. Korea, Spain Agree to Extend Years of Mutual Visit by 1 Year

South Korea and Spain have agreed to extend the 2020-2021 Korea-Spain Mutual Visit Years by another year.



Culture Minister Hwang Hee and his Spanish counterpart María Reyes Maroto Illera signed a memorandum of understanding to that effect on Thursday in Spain.



The two ministers held a roundtable meeting on the tourism industry, along with a separate meeting, and agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in tourism.



The meetings discussed strategies for tourism in the post-pandemic era and ways to promote tourism exchanges between the two nations.



Minister Hwang said the two nations will become strategic partners that will enhance their tourism competitiveness by combining South Korea's advanced ICT capabilities and Spain's travel and tourism competitiveness, which ranked at the top of the global index of the World Economic Forum in 2019.