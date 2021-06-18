Moon Calls for Human-Centered Recovery from COVID-19 in ILO Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday stressed a human-centered recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during a world leaders' forum organized by the International Labor Organization(ILO).According to the presidential office, Moon delivered a keynote speech via video message at the World of Work Summit, the main session of the International Labor Conference(ILC).In the speech, President Moon emphasized the importance of a human-centered recovery to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and improve job conditions.He called for inclusive recovery that is equitable for "everyone, every company and every nation."It marks the first time a South Korean president has attended an ILO conference since 1991 when the nation joined the organization. Moon represented the Asia-Pacific region in the summit program of the conference.