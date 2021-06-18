Daily COVID-19 Cases in 500s for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 507 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, staying in the 500s for the third straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the new infections compiled the previous day raised the country's accumulated caseload to 150-thousand-238.Of the new cases, 484 were local transmissions and 23 were from overseas.The daily figures slightly dropped from last week, but virus risks remain high with the proportion of untraceable cases staying in the mid- to upper-20-percent range.By region, the greater metro area accounted for around 76 percent of domestic cases, with Seoul adding 197 and Gyeonggi Province 151. Other regions reported 115 new infections.Two more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-996. The fatality rate stands at one-point-33 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by seven to 149.