Photo : YONHAP News

The California State Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution that seeks to officially designate September 4 Taekwondo Day in the state.Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva said Thursday that all 68 Assembly members who were present at a plenary session supported the resolution.Quirk-Silva, who heads the Assembly Committee on Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism, and Internet Media, jointly issued the resolution with another Assembly member, Choi Seok-ho.Quirk-Silva said that Taekwondo Day will honor the rich culture the Asian American community has brought to California and the U.S., as well as the historic impact it has had.If the California State Senate approves the resolution, the Golden State will celebrate Taekwondo Day every September 4.