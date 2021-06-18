S. Korea Calls for Inter-Korean Dialogue, Cooperation after Kim's Plenary Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has called for the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un spoke of the "stable management of the Korean Peninsula" at a plenary session of the Workers' Party Central Committee.The Unification Ministry's deputy spokesperson Cha Deok-​cheol said on Friday that Seoul wants to emphasize that the best way to manage the situation on the peninsula and establish lasting peace is through dialogue and cooperation.When asked whether the North Korean leader's remarks should be assessed positively, the deputy spokesperson took caution, saying Seoul plans to keep a close eye on the ongoing plenary session, which began on Tuesday.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), Kim on Thursday issued his first message towards the U.S. and South Korea since the Joe Biden administration took office in January.KCNA said, after closely analyzing Washington's new North Korea policy, Kim laid out the regime's strategic and tactical response and action plan.Kim called for preparations for both dialogue and confrontation, in order to defend national dignity and self-development benefits and to guarantee a peaceful environment and national safety.