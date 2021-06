Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl will declare his bid to run for president, possibly as early as June 27, according to his aide.Speaking on a KBS radio program Friday, Yoon’s spokesperson, Lee Dong-hoon, said the former top prosecutor could make the announcement as early as that date, or could delay it to the 28th or 29th as the 27th is a Sunday.Lee said Yoon will hold a press conference to explain to the public why he has decided to enter politics and what kind of country he hopes to build.On whether Yoon will join the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), Lee said that Yoon will make his decision after gathering public opinion during a week-long tour that will follow the press conference.The spokesperson said Yoon will meet with influential figures to listen to a diverse range of views.