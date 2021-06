Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has dismissed an appeal to a ruling that victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery cannot claim litigation expenses from Tokyo.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the late Bae Chun-hee and other victims, saying the appeal came too late.Under the civil proceedings code, an immediate appeal can be filed within seven days.In a compensation lawsuit on wartime sex slavery, the same court in January had ordered Japan to pay 100 million won each to 12 plaintiffs as well as their litigation costs.However, in late March following a court reshuffle, a different judge ruled that requesting the fees from Japan is not possible. The victims appealed the decision on June 14, significantly exceeding the seven-day time limit.