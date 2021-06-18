Menu Content

Discord Deepens in DP over Presidential Primary Timetable

Write: 2021-06-18 15:57:19Update: 2021-06-18 16:06:34

Photo : YONHAP News

Discord is growing between the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) leading presidential hopeful, Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, and other candidates over the timing of the party's presidential primary.

Lee, who is enjoying a comfortable lead among the potential candidates, previously stated that he supports holding the primary as scheduled. Others, including Lee Nak-yon and Chung Sye-kun, wish to postpone in the hopes they would have a better chance of winning.

On Friday, 66 DP lawmakers made a request to convene a meeting to discuss the primary timetable after DP chair Song Young-gil signaled a move to maintain the current schedule of choosing a candidate at least 180 days prior to the election.

Confidants of Lee and Chung reportedly held talks with Song Thursday evening, during which they stressed the need to delay the primary, but Song did not give a clear response.
