Seoul to Host Formula E Championship, Seoul Festa in August 2022

Write: 2021-06-18 16:08:29Update: 2021-06-18 16:44:29

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul will play host to an international electric car race championship and a tourism festival in August next year.

Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Friday that a trilateral contract was signed with Formula E Korea, host of the Seoul E-Prix 2022, and KBS, the main broadcaster of the event.

The annual championship for electric-powered vehicles, organized by the International Automobile Federation, will take place at Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul on August 13 and 14 next year.

World-class automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and BMW are scheduled to form teams for the Seoul event. The championship has been held every year since 2014 in major global cities. The Seoul E-Prix will likely be the final competition of the 2021/22 season. 

The city will also hold its tourism festival Seoul Festa 2022 around the same time from August 10 to 14. K-pop group BTS, which doubles as honorary ambassador for Seoul tourism and global ambassador for Formula E, is expected to participate in promotional activities.
