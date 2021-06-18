Unification Minister Marks 4th Anniversary of Pres. Moon's Berlin Initiative

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young said on Friday that he hopes the two Koreas will walk together again on the path to peace and coexistence.Lee made the remark in a congratulatory speech for an online forum held to mark the fourth anniversary of President Moon Jae-in’s Berlin Initiative. The South Korean Embassy in Germany and the Free University of Berlin co-hosted the virtual event.President Moon had announced the initiative during his visit to Germany in July of 2017, outlining his vision to improve inter-Korean ties, including holding inter-Korean talks. He and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would realize three summits the following year while the U.S. and the North also held their first summit in 2018.Minister Lee said it is not coincidental that audacious steps for the peace of the Korean Peninsula began to be taken from Berlin, adding that Germany's experience is providing Koreans with lessons and hope.He wished the COVID-19 pandemic would ease in the near future and peace on the Korean Peninsula would further advance so he and each participant in the forum would be able to walk the DMZ Peace Trail together.