Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections in S. Korea Climb to 29

Write: 2021-06-18 19:08:49Update: 2021-06-18 19:23:37

Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections in S. Korea Climb to 29

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of the so-called "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections in South Korea, where a fully vaccinated person tests positive for the virus, has risen to at least 29. 

Park Young-jun, a senior official of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KCDA) on Friday revealed the figure compiled as of Monday, adding all were confirmed within the nation, including a person who was fully vaccinated overseas before arriving in South Korea. 

Of the 28 people who were vaccinated in the country, 19 had received the Pfizer vaccine while the others were given AstraZeneca shots. 

Two-point-43 million people were fully vaccinated in the country as of Monday, with one-point-71 million receiving the Pfizer vaccine and 711-thousand the AstraZeneca vaccine. 

The breakthrough infections account for about point-001 percent of the fully vaccinated people.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >