Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections in S. Korea Climb to 29

The number of the so-called "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections in South Korea, where a fully vaccinated person tests positive for the virus, has risen to at least 29.Park Young-jun, a senior official of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KCDA) on Friday revealed the figure compiled as of Monday, adding all were confirmed within the nation, including a person who was fully vaccinated overseas before arriving in South Korea.Of the 28 people who were vaccinated in the country, 19 had received the Pfizer vaccine while the others were given AstraZeneca shots.Two-point-43 million people were fully vaccinated in the country as of Monday, with one-point-71 million receiving the Pfizer vaccine and 711-thousand the AstraZeneca vaccine.The breakthrough infections account for about point-001 percent of the fully vaccinated people.