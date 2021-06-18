Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

LH Given 2nd Lowest Management Evaluation After Real Estate Scandal

Write: 2021-06-18 19:15:28Update: 2021-06-18 19:24:25

LH Given 2nd Lowest Management Evaluation After Real Estate Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) has received the second-lowest grade in the government’s annual evaluation of public institutions’ management as it remains bogged down by allegations of illegal speculative acts at the hands of its employees. 

The state management evaluation committee presided by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Friday reviewed and approved the assessment of public organizations’ performances and practices last year. 

LH, which last year had received an A-grade, the best in the five-tier assessment system, was given the second-lowest D-grade. As a result, the president and executives of the state-run company will not be eligible for any bonuses while bonuses for lower-level employees will shrink to an eighth of last year’s levels.

Employees however will not be able to receive their bonus until the ongoing police investigation into LH employees' suspected real estate irregularities is finalized. 

Park Chun-seop, the head of the evaluation committee, said strengthened assessment of ethical issues were factored into the latest evaluation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >