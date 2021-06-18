S. Korea Adds 482 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported new COVID-19 cases in the 400s after three days in the 500s.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 482 new infections were registered throughout Friday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 150-thousand-720.Of the new cases, 456 are local transmissions and 26 from overseas. The greater metro area accounts for more than 77 percent of domestic cases including 193 in Seoul and 141 in Gyeonggi Province.One more death was reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-997. The fatality rate stands at one-point-32 percent.The number of critically ill patients has risen by two from the previous day to 151.Meanwhile, the government is set to announce a revised social distancing scheme on Sunday, which would take effect from July. The new rules are expected to allow larger personal gatherings and minimize the closure of publicly used facilities.