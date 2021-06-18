N. Korean Leader Vows to Overcome Difficulties as Key Party Meeting Ends

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrapped up a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party by vowing to use all means to overcome the difficulties facing the country.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, the plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee ended Friday and Kim solemnly promised to remain loyal to revolutionary ideologies and tasks regardless of the difficulties that may lie ahead.Kim also reportedly criticized the attitudes of some senior officials, urging them to become true revolutionaries like past generations that accepted and implemented party decisions no matter how difficult circumstances may be.The plenary meeting also dealt with organizational issues including new appointments and dismissals.But who will assume the "first secretary" post, newly created under revised party rules in January, was not mentioned in the latest meeting.The four-day session also addressed economic challenges such as food shortages, as well as the U.S. administration, with a pledge to prepare for both dialogue and confrontation.