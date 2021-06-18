Industry Minister in Czech Republic Discusses Nuke Project

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is ramping up efforts to win a nuclear power plant project in the Czech Republic.According to Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Company, Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook visited the central European nation on Friday. There he met with Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Trade Minister Karel Havlíček.In talks with the prime minister, Moon stressed that South Korea is the best partner for the nuclear project, and asked for support so it can win the contract.The minister cited the high prospect of combining Czech's manufacturing technology and Korean expertise in nuclear power plants.Moon also asked the prime minister and trade minister to travel to Korea and visit nuclear plants here.He also gave a briefing on Korea's preparations to clinch the deal and Korean firms' capabilities in managing nuclear projects.The Czech Republic plans to build an additional reactor in the southern region of Dukovany at a cost of about eight trillion won. The United States and France are also eyeing the project.The bidding process is expected to begin next year with construction set to start in 2029.