Photo : YONHAP News

Clear skies are forecast Saturday for most parts of the country excluding mountainous areas in northern Gangwon Province which will see showers.Rain will continue in Gangwon Province from Sunday afternoon while the rest of the country will remain sunny.Sunday morning lows will range from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius, including 19 in Seoul.Daytime highs will also be similar to Saturday, ranging from 24 to 32 degrees, with 28 forecast in Seoul and 30 in Daegu.Seas will be gentle, with waves ranging from zero-point-five to two meters high.Thick sea fog will blanket some regions along the west and south coasts through Monday.