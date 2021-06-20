S. Korea Reports 429 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 2,000

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 429 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the coronavirus death toll surpassing two thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 151-thousand-149.Of the new cases, 380 are local transmissions and 49 are from overseas. The number of imported cases marks the largest since July 25 of last year.By region, the greater metro area accounts for more than 74 percent of domestic cases including 152 in Seoul and 111 in Gyeonggi Province.Five more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-two. The nation's coronavirus-related deaths surpassed the two-thousand mark 17 months after the outbreak. The fatality rate stands at one-point-32 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by five from the previous day to 146.