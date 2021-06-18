No. of People with First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Tops 15 Million

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in South Korea surpassed 15 million on Sunday.The country reached the figure 114 days after the launch of the nationwide vaccination program on February 26.According to the vaccination task force, as of 12 a.m. on Sunday, a total of 15-million-12-thousand-455 people or 29-point-two percent of the population received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.The number of people who received their second shots came to over four million, or seven-point-eight percent of the population.AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines require two shots, while the Johnson and Johnson's Janssen vaccine is a single-dose vaccine.People who received the Janssen vaccine are included in the number of people who received their first shots as well as the figure for people who received their second shots.The government is aiming to have at least 36 million people, or 70 percent of the population, receive at least one COVID-19 shot by September to achieve herd immunity by November.