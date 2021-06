Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has announced a plan to declare her presidential bid this week.Choo said on Sunday on her social networking site that she plans to announce her intention to run for president through her social media channel at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.The former minister presented her vision of a "country that elevates people," saying that she would pursue a country that "elevates the dignity of its people at the entrance of becoming an advanced, strong country."She said that her presidential bid will only express her passion and visions, without any guests, congratulatory messages or ceremony.