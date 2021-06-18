China's Top Envoy for N. Korea, UK Ambassador Discuss Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

China's special envoy for Korean Peninsula affairs reportedly met with the British ambassador to Beijing to discuss peninsula issues.According to China's Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Liu Xiaoming, China's Special Representative on the Korean Peninsula affairs, met with United Kingdom Ambassador to China Caroline Wilson on Thursday in Beijing.The two sides reportedly exchanged opinions on issues of mutual interest including the state of affairs of the peninsula.The meeting came ahead of United States special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim's trip to Seoul on Saturday.The Chinese special representative also met with Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov on Tuesday to exchange views on the peninsula situation.On June 7, Liu and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov spoke on the phone and reaffirmed the position that their nations will take a united front in efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.