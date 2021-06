Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters are still working to put out a fire on Sunday for the fourth day at a Coupang logistics center in Gyeonggi Province.As of 8 a.m. Sunday, firefighters are spraying water from outside the Deokpyeong Logistics Center in Icheon, South of Seoul.It is likely to take a while to completely extinguish the fire due to a lot of flammable materials inside the building.Fire authorities will reportedly decide on whether to enter the building after a meeting on Sunday morning.The fire broke out at 5:20 a.m. Thursday, possibly due to a spark from a power outlet in a basement of the logistics center.