S. Korea Unveils New Social Distancing System

South Korea on Sunday unveiled a new social distancing system that will take effect from next month amid the country's accelerated COVID-19 vaccination program.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the new system that will replace the current five-tier scheme during a government meeting on COVID-19 responses.Under the new four-tier system, the lowest level will be imposed when the number of daily infections stays below 250 in the capital region and 500 nationwide.Level Two will be implemented when those figures surpass 250 and 500, and will be tightened to Level Three if the numbers exceed 500 and one-thousand. The highest level will be imposed when the number of daily cases surpasses one-thousand in the capital region and two-thousand nationwide.The prime minister said that the country will allow gatherings of up to six people in the greater Seoul area starting July 1. The number will be raised to eight after a two-week transition period for the country's new system.There will be no ceiling on the number of participants in such gatherings applied in other regions.Under the new guidance, restaurants, cafes and entertainment facilities will be able to operate until midnight, an extension of two hours from the current 10 p.m., if the number of daily cases remains at the current level.