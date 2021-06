Photo : KBS News

The U.S. special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, is set to hold talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Seoul on Monday.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Kim will meet with South Korea's top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk at 10 a.m. at a hotel in Seoul.At 11 a.m., the two envoys will hold a trilateral meeting with Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau. Noh and Funakoshi are scheduled to hold talks in the afternoon.The top envoys are expected to share their assessments of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent call for preparing for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States.They are also likely to discuss substantive measures for cooperation to resume dialogue with North Korea.