Sullivan Calls Recent Comments by N. Korean Leader 'Interesting Signal'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly said on Sunday that a recent message issued by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un toward the United States was an "interesting signal."

Sullivan issued the position during an interview on ABC’s “This Week” regarding Kim's call for the preparation for "both dialogue and confrontation." 

Sullivan said that the United States is waiting for a clear signal from Pyongyang as to whether the North is prepared to sit down to begin working in that direction.

The security advisor then said the U.S. regards Kim's recent comments as an interesting signal and it will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication about a potential path forward. 

Sullivan reportedly said that President Joe Biden wants to begin negotiations with North Korea on denuclearizing the peninsula, which is the administration's ultimate objective.
