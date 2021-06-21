S. Korea's Exports Rise 29.5% in First 20 Days of June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports rose by nearly 30 percent on-year in the first 20 days of June.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 32-point-four billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 29-point-five percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports also grew by 33-point-seven percent, with the number of working days decreasing by half a day from the same period last year.Shipments of semiconductors and autos jumped 28-point-five percent and 62-point-two percent, respectively, while exports of petroleum products soared 58-point-six percent.The nation witnessed growth in exports to most of its key trading partners, with shipments to the United States rising 41-point-three percent and the European Union 48-point-eight percent.Imports increased 29-point-one percent on-year to 32-point-one billion dollars during the cited period.