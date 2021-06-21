Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea's Exports Rise 29.5% in First 20 Days of June

Write: 2021-06-21 09:33:13Update: 2021-06-21 11:06:39

S. Korea's Exports Rise 29.5% in First 20 Days of June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports rose by nearly 30 percent on-year in the first 20 days of June. 

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 32-point-four billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 29-point-five percent from a year earlier. 

Average daily exports also grew by 33-point-seven percent, with the number of working days decreasing by half a day from the same period last year. 

Shipments of semiconductors and autos jumped 28-point-five percent and 62-point-two percent, respectively, while exports of petroleum products soared 58-point-six percent.

The nation witnessed growth in exports to most of its key trading partners, with shipments to the United States rising 41-point-three percent and the European Union 48-point-eight percent.

Imports increased 29-point-one percent on-year to 32-point-one billion dollars during the cited period.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >