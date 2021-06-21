Ambassador Says China will Defend Peace in Region with N. Korea

Photo : Getty Images Bank

In a rare contribution to North Korea's main newspaper, China’s Ambassador to North Korea Li Jinjun has stressed that Beijing will communicate with Pyongyang on establishing peace in the region.In the article published in the Rodong Sinmun on Monday, Li said China and North Korea are well aware of the value of peace as they’ve jointly overcome hardship. He said China will, together with the North, defend peace and jointly explore the future.In particular, the ambassador said, by strengthening communication and coordination, China will hold bilateral discussions on realizing long-term peace and make active contributions toward peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region.Li’s contribution comes as this week marks the second anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to North Korea.It also comes amid the U.S.-China conflict, as Washington has underlined the need to boost the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the North has expressed intent to engage in dialogue with the U.S.