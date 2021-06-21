Approval for People Power Party Posts Fresh High

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP)'s approval rating has hit a new high, riding on the rising popularity of Lee Jun-seok, the head of the conservative party elected two weeks ago.According to Realmeter's survey of two-thousand-514 adults nationwide from last Monday to Friday, 39-point-seven percent of respondents said they supported the PPP, up point-six percentage points from a week earlier.Approval for the ruling Democratic Party(DP), meanwhile, was up point-two percentage points at 29-point-four percent.The gap between the rival parties clocked in at ten-point-three percentage points, outside the margin of error for the 14th straight week.The main conservative party’s approval rating has been on a rising trend for three weeks, and the latest marks the highest since the then-Saenuri Party was hit by an influence-peddling scandal in 2016 that eventually led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.The previous high under its current name was posted on April 12 at 39-point-four percent, shortly after the results of the April 7 by-election were made public.Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating climbed one-point-one percentage points to 39-point-six percent, while 56-point-seven percent disapproved, down point-nine percentage points from the previous week.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.