Photo : YONHAP News

The Toronto Blue Jays’ southpaw Ryu Hyun-jin clinched his sixth win of the season on Sunday.Ryu pitched seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one run on three hits and one walk at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Blue Jays won seven to four.Sunday marked the fourth time this season for Ryu to pitch seven innings. His earned run average slipped slightly from two-point-43 to two-point-25.The left-hander struck out four in his first win since May 29.