Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has called on both rival political parties to clarify their stances on constitutional reforms for public evaluation.At a meeting with media outlets on Monday, marking his one-year anniversary in office, Park said the time has come to seek reforms, stressing that the nation needs a new Constitution suitable for an era of national unity and transition.Citing a centralized political authority as the biggest factor behind social conflict, the speaker said dividing power through reforms would lay the foundation for compromise and cooperation.Park added that social rights, the decentralization of power, and tackling climate change should be included in the new Constitution.He then set the first half of next year as the time period for the rival parties to push forward with reforms.