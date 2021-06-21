Prosecutors Seek 7 Years for Ex-Busan Mayor Facing Sexual Assault Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a seven-year prison sentence for former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don for allegedly sexually assaulting two employees of the city government.At the Busan District Court on Monday, prosecutors acknowledged the charges of indecent act by force, attempted indecent act by force, causing injury through forced indecent act and false accusation based on testimonies and evidence.Oh, who was affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party(DP), is accused of assaulting a city government employee in November 2018, with a failed second attempt the following month.In April 2020, Oh was suspected of assaulting another employee and causing the victim to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder(PTSD). He also allegedly filed false complaints against YouTube channel operators who revealed the sexual assault allegations.Oh's verdict hearing is set for June 29.