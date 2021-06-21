Gov't: No Vaccine Supply Issues Anticipated in Q3

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government does not expect to face a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines over the third quarter, as vaccinations are scheduled to expand to include those aged 18 to 59.Sohn Young-rae, a senior Health Ministry official, explained on Monday that while less than 23 million people are expected to get their first vaccine shot in the third quarter, there are 80 million doses scheduled to be supplied.The official said Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will mostly be administered during the July to September period.As for Novavax vaccines that have yet to receive government approval, Sohn said their supply will depend on approvals in both South Korea and the U.S., depending on the outcome of third-phase clinical trials.Regarding Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol's remarks that COVAX Facility vaccines that were initially scheduled to be supplied in late June will be delayed to early July, Sohn said efforts will continue to secure them as soon as possible.