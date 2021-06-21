S. Korea Announces Revamped Social Distancing System, Effective July

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea has introduced details to a revamped social distancing system that will take effect next month, as nationwide vaccinations pick up. After months of gatherings being limited to four people or less, under the new guidelines, up to six people and eventually eight people in the capital region will be able to congregate under Level Two. Other regions, under Level One, will see most restrictions lifted.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced on Sunday that starting on July 1, the government will transition from the current five-level social distancing system to a revamped four-level system, as quarantine rules are eased in line with accelerated vaccinations.Level One will apply when daily new COVID-19 cases fall below 500 nationwide and under 250 in the capital region. Level Two will kick in with more than 500 cases nationwide and 250 in the capital area, while Level Three will start if there are over one-thousand and 500 cases, respectively.The highest Level Four would be enforced when there are more than two-thousand daily cases nationwide and one-thousand in the capital area.Starting on July 1, the Seoul metropolitan area is expected to begin at Level Two, easing the ban on private gatherings to allow up to six people from four for a two-week trial basis. The ban will then be further eased to allow up to eight people.Nightlife venues, karaoke rooms, restaurants and coffee shops will all be permitted to operate until 12 a.m., two hours later than the current 10 p.m.Level One is set to apply to other regions with operation and gathering restrictions lifted so long as a one-meter distance between patrons is maintained.The ban on gatherings and 10 p.m.-operation restriction will resume if distancing rises to Level Three. Under Level Four, only gatherings of up to two people are allowed after 6 p.m.The prime minister urged the public to continue wearing masks indoors, although those who have had at least one vaccine shot will be allowed to be maskless outdoors with a two-meter distance maintained under the new guidelines.The government will push to allow those who have been vaccinated to travel overseas in group tours under so-called "travel bubble" agreements with countries and regions that have a relatively good quarantine record, such as Singapore and Guam.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae meanwhile said face-to-face learning will resume for all grades in the fall semester, so long as distancing stays at a maximum Level Two, where the average daily new cases remain under one-thousand nationwide.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.