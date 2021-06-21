PPP Leader Calls for Yoon Seok-youl ‘X-File' to be Unveiled If Contains Ethical Lapses

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Lee Jun-seok says the so-called "X-File", holding allegations linked to Yoon Seok-youl, should be unveiled and evaluated if it contains ethical lapses.Former Prosecutor-General Yoon has long been an anticipated leading presidential contender for the main opposition party, though he has yet to announce his bid.However, right-leaning political commentator Jang Seong-cheol cast doubt on Yoon's electability in his social media account on Saturday, citing the X-file containing allegations of wrongdoings directed at him, saying it would be difficult for the prospective candidate to defend himself from those charges.In an apparent response, the PPP Chair Lee at a Monday Supreme Council meeting urged those who are aware of the file's contents to hand them over to investigative authorities should any of the suspicions call for possible criminal punishment.Lee, however, speculated that the information is either not true or not problematic, as it would have been brought to light when Yoon was pressured to resign as prosecutor-general by the Moon Jae-in administration.The rumored file reportedly has two different versions - some within political circles claiming there is nothing new or scandalous and others speculating that it will deal a heavy blow to Yoon's presidential bid.Most of the allegations were already raised during Yoon's prosecutor-general confirmation hearing in July 2019, including accusations that he intervened in a bribery case involving the brother of a prosecutor he is close to.Corruption allegations surrounding Yoon's wife and mother-in-law are also reportedly included in the alleged file. Yoon said he has no plans to respond to the file.Meanwhile, Yoon’s spokesperson Lee Dong-hoon stepped down on Sunday citing health and other personal issues. However, some speculate that his sudden resignation is related to Yoon backtracking on a remark last week that he would join the PPP.