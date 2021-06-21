Menu Content

Politics

N. Korea, China Stress Friendly Ties on Anniversary of Xi's N. Korea Visit

Write: 2021-06-21 14:52:58Update: 2021-06-21 15:51:58

N. Korea, China Stress Friendly Ties on Anniversary of Xi's N. Korea Visit

Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korea and China have highlighted their close relations while marking the second anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea.

President Xi was the first Chinese leader to visit North Korea in 14 years in June 2019. 

In an article published in the Chinese Communist Party's gazette on Monday, North Korean Ambassador to Beijing Ri Ryong-nam said that favorable bilateral relations have deeply developed in the areas of politics, economy, military and culture, which has aided peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

He said if the two sides continue to advance their strategic cooperation, they can dispel the vicious challenges and schemes of hostile forces. Ri also expressed full support for measures China is taking to defend its territory and sovereignty.

Also on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to Pyongyang Li Jinjun vowed efforts to cooperate with the North for regional peace in an op-ed carried in North Korea's ruling party’s newspaper the Rodong Sinmun.

Li said China and North Korea have gone through tribulations together and are aware of the importance of peace and vowed to strengthen communication and discuss issues to achieve long-term stability.
