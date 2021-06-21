Valuation of Household Work Jumps 36%, Comprising 25% of 2019 GDP

Photo : KBS News

The valuation of childrearing and household chores soared to make up about a quarter of South Korea's gross domestic product(GDP) in 2019.According to Statistics Korea on Monday, the value of unpaid household work, such as child care, meal preparation and cleaning, totaled 490-point-nine trillion won in 2019, up 35-point-eight percent from 2014.Women generated 72-point-five percent of the value, compared to men who produced 27-point-five percent.Men's participation has been steadily rising, however, with their input jumping by 49-point-six percent in 2019 compared to five years earlier. The rising trend comes amid growths in single-person households and double income families.The value of work to maintain a home rose 44-point-three percent; taking care of pets and plants sharply rose 111-point-two percent from 2014.While the portion of looking after family members jumped 14-point-three percent, taking care of seniors and other adults dropped ten-point-nine percent due to a rise in nuclear families.