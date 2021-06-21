Valuation of Household Work Jumps 36%, Comprising 25% of 2019 GDP

The valuation of childrearing and household chores soared to make up about a quarter of South Korea's gross domestic product(GDP) in 2019.
According to Statistics Korea on Monday, the value of unpaid household work, such as child care, meal preparation and cleaning, totaled 490-point-nine trillion won in 2019, up 35-point-eight percent from 2014.
Women generated 72-point-five percent of the value, compared to men who produced 27-point-five percent.
Men's participation has been steadily rising, however, with their input jumping by 49-point-six percent in 2019 compared to five years earlier. The rising trend comes amid growths in single-person households and double income families.
The value of work to maintain a home rose 44-point-three percent; taking care of pets and plants sharply rose 111-point-two percent from 2014.
While the portion of looking after family members jumped 14-point-three percent, taking care of seniors and other adults dropped ten-point-nine percent due to a rise in nuclear families.