US Envoy Hopes for Positive N. Korea Reply on Offer to Meet 'Without Conditions'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim says he looks forward to a positive response from Pyongyang regarding the U.S.' proposal to meet "anywhere, anytime, without preconditions."In his opening remarks to trilateral talks in Seoul on Monday, Kim said Washington's coordinated and practical approach is open to and will explore diplomacy with North Korea.In the meeting involving his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, the three envoys agreed to continue cooperation on the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula through the early resumption of dialogue.During earlier talks with Seoul's nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk, Kim said the U.S. will be prepared for either dialogue or confrontation with the North. He said that hopefully the North Korean leader's reference to dialogue indicates a positive response will come soon.Kim also reiterated support for meaningful dialogue, cooperation and engagement between the two Koreas.The U.S. official is set to meet with Seoul's unification minister and members of academia and the civic society on Tuesday to discuss the recently concluded U.S. policy review on North Korea, before leaving on Wednesday morning.