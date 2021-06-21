US Calls for Meeting with N. Korea 'Anywhere, Anytime, without Preconditions'

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said he looks forward to a positive response from Pyongyang regarding the U.S. proposal to meet with the North "anywhere, anytime, without preconditions." During trilateral talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Seoul on Monday, Kim said that Washington's coordinated and practical approach is open to and will explore diplomacy with North Korea.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The United States has offered to meet with North Korea "anywhere, anytime, without preconditions."U.S. special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim on Monday renewed Washington's call for dialogue during a meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Seoul.[Sound bite: US Special Rep. for N. Korea Policy Sung Kim]"We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime, without preconditions... ""We will also urge all UN member states, especially UN Security Council members, to do the same, to address the threat posed to the international community by the DPRK... "The three sides held a series of two-way and three-way meetings, coordinating their stances to kick start the stalled nuclear talks.Seoul's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk said Seoul will continue to consult and adjust policies with Washington for the quick resumption of denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.[Sound bite: S. Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk (English)]"At this critical juncture, today's meeting to strengthen the coordination among our three governments and find practical way to make substantial progress is very timely and will be instrumental to achieving our mutual goal sooner than later. I look forward to concrete, in-depth discussions with the U.S. and Japanese colleagues today."After its comprehensive North Korea policy review, the Biden administration said it will take a “practical, calibrated approach” to North Korea.In his first response to the U.S. approach, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for preparations for both dialogue and confrontation, speaking to the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee last week.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.