Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will hold a full-party meeting Tuesday to discuss a potential delay in its presidential primary.As its presidential hopefuls differ in opinion, confrontation is expected.After much deliberation, the party leadership decided to go ahead with the meeting as requested by Lee Nak-yon and Chung Sye-kyun's camps.Party chair Song Young-gil continued to coordinate stances throughout the weekend as the Tuesday meeting could see a blow-up of tension among candidates.Lee and Chung want the primary to be delayed, saying that regaining power through the election is most important. But Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung, who currently leads in the polls, wants a candidate finalized as scheduled in September.South Korea will hold its next presidential election in March 2022.