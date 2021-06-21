Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't R&D Spending Jumps 15.8% to Record High of 23.9 Tln Won

Write: 2021-06-21 19:15:34Update: 2021-06-21 19:22:04

Gov't R&D Spending Jumps 15.8% to Record High of 23.9 Tln Won

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The government’s spending on state-funded research and development(R&D) activities has jumped by nearly 16 percent last year from a year earlier. 

The Ministry of Science and ICT on Monday reported to the Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology a record high sum of 23-point-nine trillion won executed last year on R&D projects, marking an increase of 15-point-eight percent from 2019. 

Over the past four years under the Moon Jae-in administration, the government’s R&D expenditure grew by an average of seven-point-two percent every year compared to an average growth of four percent under the previous Park Geun-hye government. 

The average amount of budgets earmarked for a single research and development project stood at 320 million won last year, up 10-point-eight percent from the year earlier. 

The number of head researchers increased five-point-three percent in 2020 on-year to 46-thousand-937, while the portion of women among the head researchers grew from 14-point-six percent to 17-point-four percent during the cited period.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >