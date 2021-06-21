Menu Content

Politics

College Student among Presidential Secretaries Nominated by Moon

2021-06-21

President Moon Jae-in has nominated three new presidential secretaries, including the youngest to-date who will take a leave of absence from her university studies to serve. 

According to the presidential office on Monday, Park Seong-min, a 25-year-old who had served as a member of the Democratic Party’s Supreme Council, was tapped as secretary for youth-related affairs. 

The choice of the Korea University student is viewed as a ruling party move to appeal to young people following its crushing defeat in the April by-elections in which many young people cast votes for PPP candidates over DP members. 

Kim Han-kyu, a lawyer at Kim & Chang, has been named secretary for civil affairs. He had served as a legal affairs spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Party and also was a standing member of the National Unification Advisory Council. 

Lee Seung-bok, an official of the Education Ministry, was nominated as secretary for education.
