College Student among Presidential Secretaries Nominated by Moon

President Moon Jae-in has nominated three new presidential secretaries, including the youngest to-date who will take a leave of absence from her university studies to serve.According to the presidential office on Monday, Park Seong-min, a 25-year-old who had served as a member of the Democratic Party’s Supreme Council, was tapped as secretary for youth-related affairs.The choice of the Korea University student is viewed as a ruling party move to appeal to young people following its crushing defeat in the April by-elections in which many young people cast votes for PPP candidates over DP members.Kim Han-kyu, a lawyer at Kim & Chang, has been named secretary for civil affairs. He had served as a legal affairs spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Party and also was a standing member of the National Unification Advisory Council.Lee Seung-bok, an official of the Education Ministry, was nominated as secretary for education.