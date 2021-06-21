S. Korea, Japan Hold Working-Level Talks on Wartime History, Other Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan held working-level talks in Seoul on Monday to discuss issues of mutual concern including wartime sexual slavery and forced labor.Lee Sang-ryeol, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at Seoul's Foreign Ministry sat down for talks with his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi at the ministry in Seoul. The talks came about 80 days after similar discussions during Lee's trip to Tokyo in early April.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that the two sides shared the understanding that advancing bilateral ties in a stable and forward-looking manner is important to peace and stability in Northeast Asia and beyond.The ministry said both sides also agreed to continue close communication and consultation regarding pending issues.In the talks, Lee reportedly stressed that Tokyo needs to show sincerity in efforts to resolve the row over forced labor and sexual slavery, noting that Seoul has been meeting with the victims' representatives and advocacy groups to hear their opinions.The ministry said Lee also conveyed concerns over Tokyo's repeated territorial claims to South Korea's Dokdo islets and its planned release of radioactive water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.According to Japanese media, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that Funakoshi told Lee that Seoul should take appropriate action over wartime labor compensation and comfort women issues.